Emmanuel Agyemang Badu hopes for injury-free Black Stars at AFCON 2023

Former Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has expressed his desire for the Black Stars to have high fitness level as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Ghana secured their spot in the prestigious tournament with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Central African Republic in the final Group E qualifier held at the Baba Yara Stadium.



With their sights set on ending a 41-year AFCON trophy drought, Badu believes the key to success lies in the fitness of the players.



Badu emphasized the importance of an injury-free squad for achieving cohesion within the team. He pointed out that during the qualifiers, Ghana often relied on individual brilliance to secure results due to the absence of key players.



"We are now building a team, and when you miss certain players at certain stages, it affects the cohesion," he told Accra-based Radio Gold.

"You will only rely on individual brilliance, as seen during the qualifiers, where we were not playing exceptionally well, but we were scoring thanks to individual brilliance," he added.



As the Black Stars are placed in Pot 2 for the AFCON 2023 draw, scheduled for October 12, fans are eager to see a fully fit and competitive team that can make a significant impact in Ivory Coast.



The draw will determine the groups and fixtures for the tournament, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting and highly competitive AFCON.



