Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu promises never to return to Great Olympics

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has promised not to return to Accra Great Olympics following his decision to quit the club.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu who joined the Dabe Boys before the start of the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League has been impressive so far but has decided to end his stay with Olympics.



According to Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, he has decided to quit because he has been told coach Yaw Preko was sacked because he ignored the calls from the club's hierarchy not to use him in games.



So to him, he has realized that he is not needed at the club and will never return to a place where he is not valued.



“I have spoken to the CEO about it but officially I haven’t written a letter; trust me I am not going back again. The person who gave me the information which I have asked three or four of the technical team and they have also confirmed so it is not like it is a confirmation from one person it is a confirmation from three or four people."

"Now with the confirmation from three people I don’t think I am needed there so I am staying away to think about myself.”



"We all came so that the league will be exciting so that the league will improve. The information I have now I was the reason why the coach was sacked. They don’t want the coach to use me but he stood on his grounds that no he needs me in the team," he told Peace FM in an interview.



