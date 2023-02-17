3
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu quits Great Olympics after 5 months

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu Won The MVP1 Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has left Great Olympics after just five months with the Ghana Premier League side.

Agyemang-Badu joined the club at the start of the 2022/23 season and helped them to win the GHALCA tournament.

The former Udinese player joined Great Olympics on a one-year contract after leaving Japanese side, Qingdao.

It is believed that the player left Great Olympics due to a misunderstanding surrounding the dismissal of former coach Yaw Preko.

He played 11 league matches for the Dade Boys and was named man of the match in two of the games.

The 32-year-old announced his retirement from international in December 2020.

It is unknown where Agyemang-Badu is headed next after leaving Great Olympics.

