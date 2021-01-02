Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu reveals lowest point in national team career

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has revealed that not winning the Africa Nations Cup is the biggest disappointment of his career.

The midfielder was part of Ghana’s team that lost at the African Cup of Nations finals in 2010 and 2015, the latter the most painful in his career.



“My lowest point and biggest disappointment was not winning the Africa Cup of Nations,” he told Joy Sports.



“Another of my biggest disappointment was when Udinese lost a penalty shootout to Braga because we lost out on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League,” he added.



“But in terms of my career with the Black Stars it has to do with not winning the Nations Cup,” he added.

Agyemang-Badu has been at two finals of the Nations Cup, in Angola 2010 and in Equatorial Guinea 2015.



But the Hellas Verona midfielder laments the penalty shootout defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015 when the Black Stars lost to the Ivorians after taking a two-goal lead in the penalty shootouts.



“The most painful was the defeat to Ivory Coast because we had a two-goal lead and still lost but as for the defeat to Egypt in 2010 it’s not regrettable.”



Agyemang-Badu played 78 times for the Black Stars before announcing his retirement last week.