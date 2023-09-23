Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu urges patience and support from Kotoko fans amid rebuilding phase

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has called on the club's fans to exercise patience and provide unwavering support during the team's rebuilding phase.

Agyemang-Badu, who is a former Black Stars player, emphasised that the successful reconstruction of the Porcupine Warriors requires the backing of passionate supporters.



Following their inability to defend the Ghana Premier League title in the previous season, Asante Kotoko have taken significant steps towards rejuvenating the squad.



The club have reappointed Prosper Narteh Ogum as the coach and made several signings, adding more than 10 new players to the roster, but made a slow start to the season as they drew 0-0 to Heart of Lions in their first match.



Agyemang-Badu stressed the importance of granting Ogum and the team the necessary time to develop and reach a competitive level, especially considering the high-pressure environment that both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak face from their fans.

"First of all, Kotoko is in a rebuilding phase, but I don't know if our supporters want to understand it. Given the kind of pressure that Kotoko and Hearts of Oak constantly experience, it's challenging for fans to grasp that the club is in a rebuilding phase," Agyemang-Badu shared during an interview with Accra-based Radio Gold.



He went on to explain that rebuilding involves introducing young talents into the squad and allowing them time to develop into formidable players. Agyemang-Badu acknowledged that this process might result in a challenging start to the season, but it is an essential part of the club's long-term strategy.



"So things may be a bit rough from the start of the season; it's a fact," Agyemang-Badu added.



Kotoko will be hoping to bounce back from their opening-day disappointment as they face Bibiani Goldstars on Saturday.