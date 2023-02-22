Emmanuel Ansahin bounces back for competitive football at Italian Club G.S Herajon

Ghanaian -Italian player, Emmanuel Ansahin

Promising Italian-Ghanaian football professional, Emmanuel Ansahin is finally back on the pitch as he joins his teammates at his newly signed G.S Herajon for another competitive football season.

Emmanuel Ansahin's football career seems to have picked up once again after being out due to injuries and personal issues that took place during the novel coronavirus pandemic.



The 24-year-old footballer who is tipped by many supporters as one of the Future Elite Moulton soccer academy’s young prospects and known for his excellent vision, pace, and strong dribbling ability after a long break seems to have started making waves again.



Before inking a transfer deal to G.S Herajon this season, the young promising footballer also played for Sweden’s Lunnarps BK, a 4th Division side during the 2021/2022 football season.



After beginning his senior football career in 2018 at Shifnal town F/C, he advanced with a transfer deal to Moulton FC where he exhibited his outmost best performance for the club which paved way for his major transfer.

Emmanuel Ansahin’s most recent transfer happened during the winter transfer season from Sweden to the Italian club G.S Herajon. Several sports analysts have attested that G.S. Herajon is the best club with great prospects for the future and the Italian side looks perfect for the 24-year-old football sensation.



The Italian-born Ghanaian footballer who has made his second appearance in the Promozione division of Italian football is currently working hard to become one of the best right wing back players in the world with good performance for his team.



During his first appearance for his current club side G.S Herajon, Emmanuel Ansahin played as a winger. It was very unfortunate that during his debut match, his acrobatic kick attempt was brilliantly saved by the keeper preventing him from scoring on his debut.



The much talked about right-wing-back looks forward to seeing more great performances of him for G.S Herajon this season.