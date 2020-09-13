Emmanuel Antwi's goal earns a point for Pribram against Opava

Sports News Sun, 13 Sep 2020
Ghana defender Emmanuel Antwi scored for Pribram as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by FSC Opava in the Czech Republic top-flight on Saturday, September, 12.
Emmanuel Antwi scored in the 57th minute in the second half to put his side in the lead.
FSC Opava got the equalizer through Rene Dedic in the 74th minute as the visitors scored to make it 1-1.
Pribram is without a win after matchday three in the Czech Republic top-flight division.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
