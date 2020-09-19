Emmanuel Bio scores for Akademisk Boldklub against KFUM Rosklide

Emmanuel Bio scored his debut goal of the season

Youngster Emmanuel Bio scored his first goal of the season for Akademisk Boldklub in the Danish Division Two League on Saturday.

He joined Akademisk Boldklub on a season loan deal from second tier side BK Fremad Amager.



Sylvester Seeger-Hansen scored the first goal of the match in the first half on the 5th minute to put the away team 1-0 up.



Before recess the former Cheetah FC player added the second goal on the 24th minutes to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

Frederik Christensen made it 3-0 as KFUM Rosklide crumbed to the pressure of the Akademisk Boldklub attack.



In added minutes Emil Mygind scored to help c record a 4-0 win.



The 18-year-old's contract with his parent club Akademisk Boldklub runs till June 2024.

