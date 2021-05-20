Emmanuel Boateng features in Hapoel Tel Aviv victory against Beitar Tel Aviv

Midfielder, Emmanuel Boateng

Former Aduana Stars midfielder Emmanuel Boateng assisted Hapoel Tel Aviv in reaching the Israel State Cup finals on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, after overcoming Beitar Tel Aviv on penalties.

Hapoel Tel Aviv tied 1-1 with Beitar Tel Aviv after 90 minutes and extra time, then won 7-6 in penalty shootouts to pick a spot in the competition's grand final.



Emmanuel Boateng came on in the 59th minute to replace Azulay and dominated the midfield showcasing his passing abilities, ball distribution, and defending skills.



This season, the former WAFA and Aduana Stars player has been one of Hapoel Tel Aviv's standout performers. He has played 24 league games and scored one goal.

Hapoel Tel Aviv will compete for the title with the winner of the game between Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Avin.



Before that Hapoel Tel Aviv will play Bnei Sakhnin in the Israeli Premier League playoffs next week Monday 24th April 2021.