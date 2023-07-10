1
Menu
Sports

Emmanuel Boateng provides Elfsborg to hammer Kalmar 4-0

Emmanuel Boateng Scores Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Boateng

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Boateng was in action for Elfsborg on Sunday when the team locked horns with Kalmar.

The midfielder put up a top performance in midfield and assisted a goal in the second half to help his team to cruise to a big 4-0 victory.

In the Round 14 encounter of the Swedish Allsvenskan, Elfsborg took the lead in the 30th minute through Niklas Hult.

Forced to play with 10 men in the second half after having a playing sent-off, things got very difficult for Kalmar in the second half.

Goals from Jeppe Okkels, Besfort Zeneli, and Johan Larsson propelled Elfsborg to secure a massive 4-0 win.

It was Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng who assisted Besfort Zeneli’s goal.

Courtesy of the big win this weekend, Elfsborg are now top of the Swedish top-flight league.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Nana Yaa Brefo blasts Alan, Bawumia over campaign promises
Watch Otumufuo dance, lead dirge to mourn his nephew
24-year-old Ghanaian shoots two family members in US
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy