Emmanuel Boateng scores in second consecutive game for Rio Ave in Portugal

Emmanuel Boateng celebrating his goal

Former Ghana international striker Emmanuel Boateng scored in the second match in a row for Rio Ave when they were held by FC Vizela in the Portuguese Liga.

Boateng got the equalising goal to help Rio Ave as they fought back from a goal down to earn a point in the matchday 14 fixture, which ended 1-1 on Saturday afternoon.



Vizela got the opener of the match at the Estadio do Rio Ave through French forward Samuel Essende, who scored an acrobatic goal ten minutes after the half-time break.



Boateng scored to make the match even in the 72nd minute after he connected a pass from defender Costinha.



Costinha crossed the ball from the right, and Boateng came from behind, with momentum, heading for a beautiful goal.



The 27-year-old Ghanaian has scored three goals, and provided one assist in 10 appearances in the Portuguese top-flight this campaign. He received a yellow card in the first half.

