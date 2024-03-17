Emmanuel Boateng scores to save Rio Ave's draw against Farense

Ghana international Emmanuel Boateng

Ghana international Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to score to save Rio Ave from defeat against Farense in the Portuguese top-flight on Saturday.

The former Levante striker was introduced in the second half of the game and contributed immensely to help his side snatch a point at the Estádio de São Lúis.



Boateng replaced Adrien Silva before the start of the second half of the crucial encounter.



Farense opened the scoring in the 31st-minute mark through Fabricio Isidoro as the host went to recess with the advantage.



Putting on a stellar performance, the visitors grabbed the equalizer five minutes into the second half through the Ghanaian international.

And with no additional goal, the game ended in a 1-1 draw in week 26 of the Portuguese top-tier league.



The 27-year-old stellar performance contributes to his impressive tally of six goals and four assists in 20 appearances so far this season.



Despite his fine form, he has been omitted from the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria and Uganda during the March international break.