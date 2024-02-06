Emmanuel Boateng sees red as Rio Ave holds FC Porto to goalless draw

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng was sent off as his side Rio Ave played out a goalless draw against FC Porto in the Portuguese league.

The 27-year-old was sent off for a silly second yellow card in added time at the Rio Ave Stadium on Saturday night, but his team still managed to pick a valuable point.



Porto were added an early penalty inside four minutes but referee Antonio Nobre quickly reversed his decision to award the penalty after a VAR review.



Again, Porto thought they had taken the lead in the 10th minute after Galeno was in the right place at the right time to pounce on a rebound inside the box and gleefully rifles the ball home.



However, VAR reversed the goal because of an offside.

A dramatic first half ended with Porto having another goal disallowed from Evanilson because of an offside in the build up.



Emmanuel Boateng received his first yellow card in the 84th minute after committing a foul.



He was then sent off in the second minute of added time and had to leave the pitch.



This season, Boateng has 6 goals and two assists in 16 matches in the Portuguese league.