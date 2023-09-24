Emmanuel Boateng sidelined 'a few weeks' with muscle injury

Emmanuel Boateng [L]

Rio Ave striker Emmanuel Boateng is unavailable for selection for Monday’s Portuguese Liga clash against Sporting due to a muscle injury.

The Ghana international was the only absentee in training on Friday and that means Head Coach Luís Freire will miss out on his services.



Boateng is suffering from a muscle injury in his right thigh- a situation which forced their last league fixture against Famalicão.

According to Rio Ave, the 27-year-old will spend a few weeks in the infirmary.



Boateng played in six matches in all competitions for Rio Ave this term-two in the League Cup and four in the league.