Emmanuel Boateng to start training with Black Stars

Emmanuel Boateng has been included in the latest Black Stars squad

Emmanuel Boateng has been included in the latest Black Stars squad ahead of next month’s Africa Cup of Nations double-header qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Principe.

The team will begin camping on Thursday when the team resume camping for next month African Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Then Darlian Pro attacker will join the local-based players in other to fine-tune ahead of the two games.



He is currently on holidays in Ghana and have been called up to join the team to fine-tune ahead of the two games.



Here is the full squad below

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Razak Abalorah (Asante Kotoko), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)



Defenders: Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Yusif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold SC), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Joseph Agyei (Legon Cities)



Midfielders: Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Michel Otou (Great Olympics), Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC)



Forwards: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Pro), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)