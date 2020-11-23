Emmanuel Clottey targets GPL goal king after scoring late goal against Kotoko

Berekum Chelsea striker, Emmanuel Clottey

Berekum Chelsea striker Emmanuel Clottey has set sights on winning the Ghana Premier League goal king after helping his side to secure a point in their tie at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will have to wait a bit longer for their first win of the season after being held by Berekum Chelsea.



The visitors took the lead in the first half through Kwame Poku and for a chunk of the match, it looked like it was a sealed victory.



But Emmanuel Clottey rifled in a free-kick in the last kick of the match to earn a 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko at home.

The former Ghana Premier League goal-king rolled back the years to deliver a sumptuous kick from the edge of the box which zoom past substitute goalkeeper Kwame Baah.



Having helped his side to secure a point, he has eyed the GPL top scorer award.



“My target is to win goal king. Always when I’m playing my target is to win something so this is my target” he said.