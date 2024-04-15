Emmanuel Danso: Watch highlights of the player described by Kudus as the ‘next big star’

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus named Emmanuel Danso as the best player he has ever played with.

According to Kudus, despite playing alongside some brilliant players at Ajax and West Ham United, Danso is the most outstanding player he has ever played with.



“I played with him way from Ghana in the academy when I was growing up. He is one of the best players I have played with. I have played with a lot of players, there is a lot you know from here (West Ham) and Ajax but he is the one,” he told Sky Sports.



Kudus was also optimistic that Danso will be the next big star in European football.



Danso started his career at Sporting Club in Accra during his academy days in Ghana before departing to Europe in 2019.



He secured a transfer to join the youth side of French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon where he spent three seasons.



He could not earn a promotion to the first team and sought a transfer to join Norwegian side Stromsgodset in 2022.

He penned a two-and-a-half-year contract with the third-tier side and will be out of contract in 2025.



Emmanuel Danso is a central midfielder with great passing ability. He uses both feet and has excellent defensive awareness, making him dominant in games.



Watch highlights of Emmanuel Danso below:







EE/MA