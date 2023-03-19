1
Menu
Sports

Emmanuel Eboue recalls fondest memory of Christian Atsu at AFCON final

Video Archive
Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ivorian international, Emmanuel Eboue has shared memories of how he squared off against Christian Atsu in a match against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Eboue disclosed that he knew Atsu because they both played in the Premier League but one of the fresh memories which he had about Atsu was when they played against each other for the national team.

According to him, Atsu promised to give him a tough time in the match because they were both fast.

“When we were playing Ivory Coast versus Ghana he was playing on my side so he told me brother today I will kill you today. I said no problem, you are fast I’m fast so today we will see. That was my last memory I have about him,” Eboue told Mx24gh in an interview.

Christian Atsu died in the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey in February with Atsu being under rubble for 12 days before his lifeless body was recovered.

The former Black Stars player was given a state burial with hundreds of Ghanaians attending to pay their last respect to the player.

Watch videos from Atsu's funeral below









JN/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
Related Articles: