Emmanuel Frimpong gives x-rated response to fan who tries to rekindle Nasri feud

Former Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Frimpong

Former Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Frimpong has given an x-rated response to a fan who made attempted to rekindle his feud with Samir Nasri .

The combative midfielder in the early years of his professional career spent time with the Gunners and played with Nasri in some games.



One time when he was sent off in a defeat to Liverpool, Nasri reportedly accused the Ghanaian of causing the team to lose.



“Nasri basically stood up in front of everybody and said we lost the game because of me,” Frimpong told the Athletic in an interview.



With that hitting a young Emmanuel Frimpong, he never quite got along with Nasri and has a feud with him up until today.

In a recent post on Instagram by a supposed Arsenal fan that appears to be an attempt to bring back the feud, Emmanuel Frimpong has hit back with an x-rated response.



