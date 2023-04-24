Emmanuel Frimpong urges Arsenal to recruit Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich

Senegal captain, Sadio Mane

Former Ghana and Arsenal forward, Emmanuel Frimpong has urged his former side to sign Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich this summer.

The Senegal international has struggled since making his big switch to the Bundesliga champions, tasked with filling the boots of Robert Lewandowski.



Mane was reported to have punched teammate Leroy Sane after the game, leading to his suspension from the following game in the league.



It has led to questions over whether the forward has a future at the Allianz Arena, which could open up an opportunity to other clubs.



However, Frimpong believes Arsenal should take advantage and lure the former Liverpool forward to the Emirates.

"Sadio Mane would be a great signing for Arsenal, especially with the young players that we have, he will be able to play on the wings or down the middle," he told LordPing.



"We have players like Trossard, Martinelli and Saka and if we had Mane in the mix to get us through tough competitions, we would be powerful. I can imagine Sadio Mane in an Arsenal shirt for sure."



There may be concerns over his conduct after the altercation with Sane, however, Frimpong believes it won't be an issue as he continued: "Bust-ups happen in football all the time.



"I remember at Arsenal two players got into one behind closed doors. You just have to brush it off and move on. In any relationship, whether it is marriage or friendship, you will have arguments with each other and Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane aren’t any different."