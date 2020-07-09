Sports News

Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe promises to discipline Garcia if agreement is reached

Former IBO Lightweight champion Emmanuel Tagoe

The World Boxing Organisation has ordered a final eliminator between Ghana’s Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe (31-1-0 15KO’s) and Ryan Garcia (20-0 17KO’s).

Former IBO Lightweight champion Tagoe is expected to take on Garcia who is managed by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy promotions to determine the WBO’s next mandatory for titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko.



Expressing his satisfaction in an interview on Happy FM [HappySports] Emmanuel the ‘Game Boy’ said “This bout is a special one. Everyone believes in Ryan Garcia and we all know what he can do at any given time but there’s no way he can beat me. I will discipline him. After the fight, the world will believe in Emmanuel Tagoe, as I said always I’m the best.”



Tagoe who holds the WBO’s Lightweight title is currently ranked number three on the sanctioning body’s ranking and last defeated Ismael Aryeetey via a 6th round stoppage in Accra. He appears to be edging closer to world title glory having been stripped off the IBO Lightweight title in 2018.

Undefeated Garcia has also been ordered by the WBC to face number 2 ranked Luke Campbell for their interim belt and become mandatory for WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney.



Tagoe and Garcia have twenty days to reach an agreement for the fight. The WBO will order a purse bid if the parties are unable to reach an agreement with the minimum bid set at $150,000.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.