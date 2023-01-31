4
Emmanuel Gyamfi banned for reckless challenge on Asante Kotoko goalkeeper

Emmanuel Gyamfi FFx2MRpWQAALe8V.jfif Aduana Stars winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aduana Stars winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi has been handed a five-game ban by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association for misconduct against Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare.

The former Asante Kotoko captain in addition to his five-game ban, has also been fined GH₵2000.

This punishment comes on the back of Emmanuel Gyamfi's off-the-ball tackle on Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Frederick Asare on matchday 10 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

"Aduana FC player Emmanuel Gyamfi has been handed a 5-match ban by the Disciplinary Committee following a sporting misconduct against Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare in a betPawa Premier League game at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa."

"The player was charged by the GFA prosecutor following the incident after which he put in a strong defense."

"However, Gyamfi has been banned for five betPawa Premier League matches and fined Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc2,000) having conceded previous warnings issued to the player some time ago," part of the GFA Statement sighted by GhanaWeb Sports read.

Emmanuel Gyamfi will miss the games against Dreams FC, Nsoatreman, Bechem United, Accra Hearts of Oak, and King Faisal at home on matchday 19.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
