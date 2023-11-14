Emmanuel Gyamfi named Man of the Match after brace in Aduana’s win over Bibiani GoldStars

Emmanuel Gyamfi opened the scoring 18 minutes into the game with an assist from Sam Adams

Emmanuel Gyamfi has been named Man of the Match after scoring a brace for Aduana FC in their 3-0 win over Bibiani GoldStars in match week 10 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

He was presented with electrical items from the sponsor, NASCO.



The former Asante Kotoko skipper put in a fantastic shift as the Fire boys saw off the Gye Nyame lads to reclaim top spot in the league.



He scored a brace as Isaac Mintah added a third to finish off the game in the first 45 minutes.



The win means Aduana FC are back to the top of the league with 21 points, two ahead of Nsoatreman, who are second.

The winger scored his second to double the lead for Yaw Acheampong’s side in the 25th minute, this time, with the assist from Isaac Mintah.



The provider of the assist, Mintah, scored the third of the game for Aduana with Godfred Poku Wakii providing the assist.



Aduana went on to win 3-0 with the first half goals.