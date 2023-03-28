0
Emmanuel Gyamfi puts up impressive show in Schalke 04’s win over VVV Venlo

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian teenage sensation Emmanuel Gyamfi was stunning for Schalke 04 in their 2-0 victory over Dutch side VVV Venlo in a friendly.

The 18-year-old who has been promoted to the senior team after explosive display for the U-19 side made substitute appearance when Schalke cruised to victory over their opponent at the Parkstadion over the weekend.

The Germany-born Ghanaian midfielder was introduced right from the start of the second half and showed some glimpses of good performance to help his side to victory.

Goal from Simon Terodde and Steven der Sloot ensured the Royal Blues secure victory over Venlo in the test match.

Gyamfi, who can play in different positions has been tipped for greatness by pundits and football fanatics considering his qualities.

The versatile midfielder who joined the German Bundesliga outfit in July 2021 contract will elapse this summer.

