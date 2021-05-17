Emmanuel Gyamfi signs new Asante Kotoko contract - Reports

Asante Kotoko winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi

Winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has signed a new contract with Asante Kotoko on Monday, May 17, 2021, that commits him to the club till 2022 according to reports.

His previous deal was set to expire next week.



According to sources, officials of the Asante Kotoko proposed a contract until the end of the season which was rejected by player’s representatives.



The pacey winger has signed a contract extension with an improved deal.

The 26-year-old will take home GH₵4,500 as a monthly salary in his new contract for the next 15 months.



We await an official confirmation from the record holders of the Ghana Premier League.