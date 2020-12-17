0
Emmanuel Gyasi captains Spezia for the first time in draw against Bologna

Thu, 17 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian forward, Emmanuel Gyasi, was handed the armband for the first time in Spezia's Serie A game against Bologna on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old came close to leading his side to victory but a last-minute equalizer from Bologna forced the game to end in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Gyasi led by example by providing the assist for M'bala Nzola's opener in the 18th minute.

Gyasi troubled the Bologna defense and was tough to handle in a game that the Eagle nearly snatched all three points.

Nzola doubled Spezia's lead a little over the hour mark.

But Nicolas Dominguez pulled one back for the visitors with 18 minutes left before Musa Barrow left late in injury time.

The Gambian attacker missed a penalty to keep the scores at 2-2.

Emmanuel Gyasi lasted the entire duration and was cautioned in the first half.

