Emmanuel Gyasi captains Spezia for the first time in draw against Bologna

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghanaian forward, Emmanuel Gyasi, was handed the armband for the first time in Spezia's Serie A game against Bologna on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old came close to leading his side to victory but a last-minute equalizer from Bologna forced the game to end in a thrilling 2-2 draw.



Gyasi led by example by providing the assist for M'bala Nzola's opener in the 18th minute.



Gyasi troubled the Bologna defense and was tough to handle in a game that the Eagle nearly snatched all three points.



Nzola doubled Spezia's lead a little over the hour mark.

But Nicolas Dominguez pulled one back for the visitors with 18 minutes left before Musa Barrow left late in injury time.



The Gambian attacker missed a penalty to keep the scores at 2-2.



Emmanuel Gyasi lasted the entire duration and was cautioned in the first half.