Emmanuel Gyasi climbs off the bench to inspire Spezia to victory against Napoli

Striker, Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi produced an inspirational performance for Spezia as they fought from a goal down to defeat Napoli in Serie A on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old played a role in both goals scored by Spezia to help them return to winning ways with the 2-1 victory at the Stadio San Paolo.



Gyasi replaced Kevin Agudelo at the start of half time.



A few minutes later Napoli took the lead through Andrea Petagna who connected to a Di Lorenzo cross.



Ten minutes after Napoli's goal, Emmanuel Gyasi took on two defenders before laying a pass to Tommaso Pobega who was fouled in the box to earn Spezia a penalty.

M'bala Nzola made no mistake from the spot to level for the visitors.



Again the combination between Gyasi and Nzola caused problems for the home side, and with nine minutes left Spezia snatched the winner.



Gyasi's lobbed pass was met by Nzola whose strike hit the post before Pobega fired in for the win.