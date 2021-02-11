Emmanuel Gyasi delighted with improvements in his game at Spezia

Striker, Emmanuel Gyasi

Palermo-born Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi is happy with the improvements in his game at Italian topflight side Spezia Calcio.

The 26-year-old has been in top form for the Serie A newcomers, scoring twice and providing four assists as a winger in the ongoing campaign.



Gyasi grabbed the headlines over the weekend after netting the winner for Spezia in the game against Sassuolo, a club led by the father of his girlfriend.



“We had a fish-based lunch, from risotto to sea bass, on Sunday in Lerici, Carolina's father offered it. I assure you: he did not take it. We laughed and joked,” the striker told Gazzetta Delali Sport.



“I feel like smiling. The only thing that matters is to improve myself. And now, in A, I have improved in-game readings and I am learning to be more decisive in 11 meters. Like the other tips,” he added.

The pacy attacker was full of praise for his manager Vincenzo Italiano.



"Basic. He helps you, he teaches you and he is also nice,” said Gyasi.



Despite shifting from the main target to a winger, Gyasi is happy with his contributions to the team.



“To put the central attacker or the other winger in the best conditions. I like the assist, I made N'Zola score three goals,” he said.