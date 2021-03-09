Emmanuel Gyasi earns maiden Black Stars call up for AFCON qualifiers - Reports

Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Gyasi

Italy-born Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has been handed his debut call up into the senior national soccer team, Black Stars for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers later this month.

Ghana will lock horns with South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in the fifth and sixth round of the qualifiers in Group C.



According to reports in the local media, the Spezia Calcio striker is among the foreign-based players invited by coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor for the two matches following his outstanding for the Serie A outfits in their debut season.



Gyasi, who joined Spezia from Pistoiese having spent his formative days as a footballer at Torino made his 100th appearance for the club last week having climbed to 81st on the list of players with the most appearances for Spezia.

Last season, he established himself as a star for Spezia Calcio in the Italian Serie B as they made history to qualify to the Serie A for the first time since the club was formed.



He has so far this season scored five goals and provided four assists for Spezia Calcio in all competitions.