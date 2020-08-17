Sports News

Emmanuel Gyasi fires Spezia to Serie B promotion play-offs final

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi scored the only goal which helped Spezia to beat Frosinone 1-0 on Sunday, 16 August 2020 in the first leg of the Serie B promotion play-off final.

The 26-year-old found the back of the net in the 28th minute at the Stadio Stirpe in Frosinone.



It was his ninth goal of the season.



Spezia finished third in the regular season with 61 points, after putting together 17 wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats.



They had lost the first leg of the play-off semi-final 2-0 to Chievo, but fought back for a 3-1 home victory.

Frosinone had been one of the favourites for promotion, but slipped down the standings in the final weeks of the campaign.



Alessandro Nesta’s side ended up in the eighth and final place for the play-offs on 54 points, following 14 wins, 12 draws and 12 losses.



The decider will be played on Thursday at the Picco in Spezia to determine who joins Benevento and Crotone in the Serie A for the 2020/21 season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.