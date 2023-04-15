Emmanuel Gyasi honored for playing 100 games with Spezia in Serie A

Emmanuel Gyasi

Emmanuel Gyasi, a Ghanaian professional footballer, has been honored for his exceptional performance in Serie A, the top professional football league in Italy.

Gyasi recently completed 100 games with Spezia, a Serie A club, and this remarkable feat has been recognized as a significant milestone in his career.



With his outstanding skills and determination, Gyasi has proven himself to be a valuable player on the field and has earned the respect and admiration of his teammates, fans, and opponents alike.



The 29-year-old, who is presently the captain of Spezia, started for the Eagles in their 3-0 loss against Lazio on Friday night.



The Palermo-born Ghanaian was awarded with a plaque to commemorate his latest feat before the game at the Alberto Picco Stadium.

After the game, Gyasi took to his official Instagram page to share his thoughts on the game on the latest feat.



"A shame for the defeat, certainly with another result I would have rejoiced more this day to celebrate 100 Serie A appearances at its best with this glorious shirt. 100 battles lived with honor and pride," he wrote on Instagram.



"The rise from Serie C to A has not been easy but as I always say with determination, sweat and sacrifice you can achieve your dreams. Now we aim for salvation,"