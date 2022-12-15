0
Menu
Sports

Emmanuel Gyasi in action as Spezia beat Servette FC 3-0 in friendly match

Emmanuel Gyasi Spezia 1602506342 48986 Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for his Spezia Calcio outfit on Wednesday afternoon and helped the team to defeat Servette FC.

The Italian Serie A side today locked horns with the side from Switzerland in a friendly match.

The leagues in the two countries are currently on break because of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Today’s exercise was scheduled to help the two clubs prepare for the resumption of their respective leagues at the end of the global tournament.

In a game dominated by Spezia, Emmanuel Gyasi was introduced into the game at halftime to replace Joao Moutinho.

Before coming on, his team already had the lead from the first half courtesy of a goal from David Strelec in the 40th minute.

In the second half, Gyasi helped his club to see off the opponent by scoring two more goals.

Simone Bastoni and Daniel Maldini netted the goals to ensure Spezia condemned Servette FC to a 3-0 defeat.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
Related Articles: