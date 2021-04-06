Emmanuel Gyasi joins Spezia teammates to raise awareness against cancer stigmatization

Emmanuel Gyasi joined four of his Spezia teammates to raise awareness against stigmatisation

Ghana striker Emmanuel Gyasi has joined four of his Spezia teammates to raise awareness against stigmatisation of people suffering from cancer.

The Spezia winger and his teammates join forces with the group "Athletes by yourside" in the fight against cancer. The movement is backed by aRenBì Onlus.



Gyasi will lead talks about cancer and give support to people suffering from the deadly disease. Part of the player's role will be to demystify the perception that cancer is incurable.



'Athletes by your side' is an oncological dissemination initiative born in May 2016 and led by Dr. Alberto Tagliapietra, a surgeon with DAF in psycho-oncology brings professional athletes to talk about sport and cancer, with the aim of transforming it from taboo a topic to talk about without any fear.

In La Spezia, 'Athletes at your side' donated the 'Deici Giornate' project to the Sick Assistance Committee so that ten days of psycho-oncology service can be financed. Also, the treatment for the person and his family is always accompanied by cancer therapies.



The other players from the Spezia camp to support the project are twins Matteo and Frederico Ricci, Riccardo Marchizza, and Martin Erlic.