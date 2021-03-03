Emmanuel Gyasi marks 100th Spezia appearance in Juventus defeat

Wed, 3 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian international Emmanuel Gyasi marked his 100th appearance for Spezia in their 3-0 defeat to Italian powerhouse Juventus in the Serie A on Tuesday.
The Italy-born winger joined the club from Pistoiese having spent his formative days as a footballer at Torino.
Last season, he established himself as a star for Spezia Calcio in the Italian Serie B as they made history to qualify to the Serie A for the first time since the club was formed.
However, after playing the entire duration for his side against Juventus he has made a centenary appearance for the club.
The 27-year-old has also climbed to 81st on the list of players with the most appearances for the club.
