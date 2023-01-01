Emmanuel Gyasi nets hat-trick in Spezia friendly

Sun, 1 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi scored a hat-trick in Spezia's preparatory game against the primavera side.
The Spezia captain was part of the second team fielded to face the youth side in a double friendly played on Friday.
The first team played Serie D side Real Forte dei Marmi Querceta, beating the lower-tier side 5-0, with goals from Moutinho, Nzola 9who scored a brace), Bourabia and Sanca.
Gyasi netted three times with Daniele Maldini and Bastoni adding a brace each and strikes from Hristov and Strelec sealing them a big win against the primavera side.
The Serie A side are preparing ahead of the return of the Italian topflight next month.
Spezia will face Atalanta when the league resumes.
