0
Menu
Sports

Emmanuel Gyasi on target for Spezia in friendly against Sparta Rotterdam

Emmanuel Gyasi 1vq26kypg3id01nakd5o9ysv1l 610x400 Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi scored in Spezia's friendly against Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who missed Ghana's World Cup squad for Qatar 2022, resumed training with the Serie A outfit last week.

Spezia are preparing ahead of the resumption of the Italian topflight with some friendlies.

In a dramatic encounter against Sparta Rotterdam, Gyan scored late to pull one back for his side in the 3-1 defeat.

Delano Van Crooij broke the deadlock in the 31st minute before Koki Saito doubled the lead after the break.

Gyasi scored in the 95th minute but there was enough time for Mohammed Tahiri to make it 3-1 for the Dutch club.

The Italian club will next face Groningen before the return of the league on January 4.

Spezia will welcome Atalanta at Alberto Picco when the league resumes.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Related Articles: