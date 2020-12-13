Emmanuel Gyasi opens up on meeting idol Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi has opened up on meeting his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 26-year-old shared the pitch for the first time with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in his sides 4-1 home defeat to Juventus in the Serie A.



Gyasi who had a little chat with Ronaldo after the game disclosed what he told him.



“After the game, I had a little chat with Cristiano Ronaldo before leaving the field. I told Ronaldo that he is an inspiration to me and almost all footballers’ especially young ones,” Gyasi told AshesGyamera.com



“ It was exciting, we entered together from the bench and warming up next to him was wonderful . You have to watch it and learn if you want to grow professionally ".

He also spoke about scoring his first goal against Cagliari in the ongoing campaign, "That goal is the culmination of many sacrifices I've made so far but I don't feel satisfied, I hope it's just the beginning ".



The Ghana forward added that escaping relegation will feel like winning the league should Spezia maintain their status in the league.



“Finally, what are the objectives? First of all, the salvation of La Spezia. It would be like winning the Scudetto. I try to improve myself every day to repay the trust of the company. And go back to Taurus? Never say never, but now I'm happy here.”