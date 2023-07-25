Emmanuel Gyasi ready to play in any position upfront for Empoli

Ghanaian forward, Emmanuel Gyasi

Versatile Ghanaian forward, Emmanuel Gyasi has declared his readiness to play in any role in attack at Empoli.

The 29-year-old joined Empoli in the summer transfer window from relegated Spezia, and has already started pre-season ahead of the upcoming campaign.



The winger, who can also play as the main forward is ready to challenge for a starting role in Paola Zanetti's team.



"As for the position on the pitch, it will be Mr. Zanetti who decides, I feel good in all positions up front. I'm available to the coach, where he thinks I can give my best, I'll give my best," he said, as quoted by the club's website.



Gyasi is currently with the team in Austria as they prepare for the new season.

"It's wonderful, there's a great chemistry between the more experienced riders and the youngsters, top-quality guys with a huge future. A healthy group, I'm really happy to be part of it," added the striker.



"I'm a winger who can play all roles up front: I like to play on insertion, speed, one-on-one and one-two. I always try to learn and improve."



The former Spezia captain could make his Empoli debut in the Serie A against Hellas Verona on August 19.



"The debut in the league with Hellas Verona after I had faced them in the play-off for salvation. Maybe it must be fate, I don't know. We're preparing well," he concluded.