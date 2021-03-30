Emmanuel Gyasi reveals he is proud to represent Ghana

Gyasi did not feature against Sao Tome

The Spezia attacker was involved in the AFCON qualifier game against South Africa in Johannesburg. This was his first appearance for the senior national team the Black Stars.

Gyasi did not feature against Sao Tome in Ghana's last qualifying game which was played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The 27-year-old took to his official Instagram account to express his appreciation and excitement.

"The biggest dream for every football player is to reach the national team, this dream comes true only with hard work, humility, and a lot of commitment. I am proud and proud to represent my country,"



"Once aspiration, now reality; synonymous with the fact that in life nothing is impossible, with dedication and perseverance, you can get anywhere," he wrote