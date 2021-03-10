Emmanuel Gyasi sets sight on Black Stars call-up

Gyasi is ready to play for Ghana

Italy-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Emmanuel Gyasi has set sight on receiving a call-up to play for the Black Stars ahead of the qualifiers to the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana will later this month, resume its qualification matches to next years AFCON tournament scheduled to be hosted in Cameroon.



With a large pool of players, coach CK Akonnor will be expected to invite the best to ensure the team is able to book qualification to the continental showpiece in 2022.



While there is already a team, training in Ghana, foreign players will be handed call-ups to augment the squad before the games against South Africa, as well as Sao Tome and Principe.



Having already expressed his readiness to play for the Black Stars, Spezia Calcio wing wizard Emmanuel Gyasi is one a few in-form players that are likely to be invited for the upcoming assignment.

He is ready and awaiting the invite from Ghana head coach CK Akonnor.







