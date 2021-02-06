Emmanuel Gyasi strikes late as Spezia Calcio shock Sassuolo

Emmanuel Gyasi in action for his club

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi was the hero for Spezia Calcio as his late strike helped the Aquile defeat US Sassuolo 2-1 on Saturday.

Gyasi has been ever-present for Spezia Calcio in the ongoing Italian top-flight.



The 27-year-old handed Vincenzo Italiano’s men their fifth win of the campaign during their Saturday’s clash at the Mapei Stadium.



Spezia started the match in superb fashion but was given a reality check after Sassuolo shot into the lead courtesy a goal by Francesco Caputo in the 25th minute.



Sassuolo’s advantage, however, did not last as Spezia pulled parity through Croatian defender Martin Erlic in the 39th minute.

The match appeared to be finishing in a stalemate before the visitors struck the dagger into the hearts of the Neroverdi fans in the 78th minute.



Gyasi fired a rebound into the bottom right corner after the ball broke to him in the box.



His goal was enough for Spezia to pull another big win in the ongoing season.



Gyasi has plundered 2 goals and provided 4 assists in 21 league appearances so far this campaign.