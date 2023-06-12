0
Emmanuel Gyasi suffers Italian Serie A relegation with Spezia

Emmanuel Gyasi's three-year stay in the Italian topflight league came to an end after Spezia suffered a demotion from the Serie A.

A 3-1 home defeat against Hellas Verona in the playoff condemned the Eagles back to Serie B.

Gyasi missed the game as Marco Faraoni opened the scoring for Hellas Verona just five minutes into the match.

However, Scotland-born Ghanaian Ethan Ampadu pulled level for the host ten minutes later.

The equalizer lasted for only eleven minutes Belgian forward Cyril Ngonge gave Verona the lead.

He then got his second of the game with seven minutes to halftime as Hellas Verona confirmed their stay in the Italian Serie A.

Gyasi has been Spezia's captain in the 2022/23 season and his absence in the playoff seems to have played a huge role in their defeat to Verona.

Meanwhile, compatriot Ibrahim Sulemana lasted the entire duration and played a key role in Verona's victory.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
