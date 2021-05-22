Emmanuel Gyasi to finish Serie A season as Spezia player with most appearances

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi is set to finish the 2020/2021 Italian Serie A season as the Spezia Calcio players with the most appearances.

The forward in the past few years significantly improved his game and particularly came into the limelight during the 2019/2020 football season.



Excelling with his Spezia outfit in the Italian Serie B, Emmanuel Gyasi made a massive contribution to ensure the team historically gained promotion to the Serie A at the end of the season.



In his debut season in the Italian Serie A, the exciting forward has continued to shine and has helped his team to retain their top-flight status.

Having already made 36 appearances this season, Emmanuel Gyasi will take his total tally to 37 this weekend if he features in the final match of the campaign against AS Roma.



The number of appearances means that he finishes the season as the Spezia player to have played in most matches.



With 2852 minutes to his name, Gyasi is followed in second by goalkeeper Ivan Provedel [2610 minutes].