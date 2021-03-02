Emmanuel Gyasi to make 100th appearance for Spezia in clash against Juventus

Emmanuel Gyasi will be making his 100th appearance for Spezia Calcio on Tuesday

Ghanaian international Emmanuel Gyasi will be making his 100th appearance for Spezia Calcio on Tuesday night when he features in the team’s clash against Juventus in the Italian Serie A.

The Italy-born winger joined the club from Pistoiese having spent his formative days as a footballer at Torino.



Last season, Emmanuel Gyasi established himself as a star for Spezia Calcio in the Italian Serie B as they made history to qualify to the Serie A for the first time since the club was formed.



In the Italian top-flight league, the exciting attacker has excelled and remains one of their top players as they push to avoid relegation.

According to statistics confirmed by Spezia Calcio’s official website, Gyasi will reach the centenary of appearances for the club on Tuesday night if he plays for the team against Juventus.



He will accordingly climb to 81st on the list of players with the most appearances for the club.