Emmanuel Keyekeh returns to Kotoko training after long injury lay-off

Emmanuel Keyekeh

Asante Kotoko star Emmanuel Keyekeh returned to training on Wednesday morning after a long injury lay-off.

The former UniStar Soccer Academy product stepped up his recovery at Adako Jachie after working individually on the sidelines.



He has been out of action for the past four months due to injury.

The highly-rated midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors from Karela United ahead of the start of the 2020/21 campaign.



The 23-year-old has featured only three times for Kotoko this season.