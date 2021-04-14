Emmanuel Keyekeh returns to training with Asante Kotoko after injury layoff

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko has been handed a major boost with the return of midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh from a long injury layoff.
Keyekeh who joined the Porcupine Warriors prior to the start of the 2020/21 season has been out of action for the past four months after picking up a thigh injury in their game against Legon Cities on matchday three.
His season was disrupted having missed several games in the season.
Ahead of Kotoko’s game against Great Olympics on Friday, the combative midfielder was spotted training with his teammates under the supervision at the Adako Jachie training complex on Wednesday morning.
The 23-year-old has featured only three times for the Kumasi-based club this season.
Emmanuel Keyekeh returned to training this morning with a session on the sidelines.
The midfielder has been out of action for the past four months due to injury.#AKSC #AriseLetsBuild #KumApem pic.twitter.com/ppEYaCEULD
