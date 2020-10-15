Emmanuel Keyekeh sets Black Stars target after sealing Kotoko move

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Keyekeh

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Keyekeh, has set a personal target of playing for the Black Stars, after securing a move to the 24-time Ghanaian champions from Karela United.

The 22-year-old former UniStar Soccer Academy player made, arguably the biggest move of his career so far, in September 2020 when he joined Asante Kotoko from fellow premiership side, Karela United.



Keyekeh, who recently joined the Porcupine Warriors from Karela United says he is aiming to achieve greatness in his career with the Kumasi based club.



“With Asante Kotoko, we want to get to the apex, to the highest level in Africa and the nations of the world,” he told the club’s media.

“Personally, I want to move to the higher heights and play in the Black Stars."



“And after I have served my contract here and even within the contract if a good offer comes from outside and management is willing to allow me go, I will pursue my career elsewhere.”