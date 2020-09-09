Sports News

Emmanuel Lomotey explains decision to join French side Amiens SC

Ghanaian player, Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has detailed the reason behind his move to French club SC Amiens.

Lomotey joined French Ligue 2 side Amiens on a four-year deal from Spanish side UD Extremadura in a deal worth around €500,000 last month.



The lanky midfielder demonstrated his versatility to the club's fans by excelling as a make-shift centre back on his debut as the Unicorns pipped Nancy Lorraine in the opening fixture of the campaign.

He is currently nursing an injury but cannot wait to hit the ground running again.



“My goal is to help the team get back to Ligue 1, because I think Amiens deserves it. I am here to help with my experience and with everything I have. I have to give my all to be as successful as possible. I chose Amiens because it is very good for me as a young player to be able to evolve," Lomotey told the club's official website.

