Emmanuel Lomotey nets debut Amiens goal in draw against Auxerre

Thu, 4 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey scored his first Amiens goal to rescue a point for his side in the draw against Auxerre in the French Ligue II.
The 23-year-old levelled the score after the visitors had taken an early lead through Mikael Le Bihan in the 12th minute.
Lomotey lasted the entire duration and impressed in the middle for Amiens.
The game was his 19th match of the season, since joining from Spanish side Extremadura in the summer transfer window.
The draw leaves Amiens eleventh on the Ligue 2 table as they continue their fight for promotion.
