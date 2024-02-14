Emmanuel Lomotey scores for his Cyprus side Ethnikos Achnas

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Ethnikos Achnas in their 4-3 defeat to Pafos FC in the Cypriot Division 1 League.

Pafos got off to a quick start with Petar Bockaj finding the net just 11 minutes into the game. However, Lomotey swiftly responded for Ethnikos Achnas with a well-executed goal to level the score.



The seesaw battle continued as Jairo restored Pafos' lead in the 35th minute, only for Enzo Cabrera to equalize once again for Ethnikos Achnas before halftime.



In the second half, Onni Valakari put Pafos ahead 3-2 early on, but Dejan Drazic levelled the score for Ethnikos Achnas in the 76th minute.

Despite the visitors' efforts, Muamer Tankovic sealed the win for Pafos with a late goal, securing a thrilling 4-3 victory.



Lomotey, who has featured in 19 matches across all competitions for Ethnikos Achnas this season, has now tallied two goals, showcasing his valuable contribution to the team's midfield.



Although the result didn't go their way, Lomotey's performance underscored his growing influence and impact within the squad.